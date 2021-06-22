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Klaus Schwab: Through the Great Reset into global, total dictatorship
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291 views • June 22, 2021
Is total dictatorship under pathological, selfish interests like those of Klaus Schwab inevitable fate? Only through a people's movement that does not allow itself to be divided can the worst still be prevented. Therefore network today, for example. with Kla.TV.
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