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The WORLD Is RAN by PSYCHOPATHS & They Are COMING FOR YOU! Vernon Coleman
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1262 views • August 17, 2020
For more information please visit my official website http://www.SacredHealingTools.com
" Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. "
~ Bertrand Russel
" Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. "
~ Bertrand Russel
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