Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report: Lara Logan - Watch Ukraine & China, The Patriots Are Winning The 5th Generation War
138 views
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
Published 21 hours ago |

Posted 15January2023:

Lara Logan Award-winning investigative journalist.Lara begins the conversation talking about Ukraine and how Ukraine is [DS] base of operation, human trafficking and money laundering and many of other criminal activities takes place there. Zelensky is a puppet. The border crisis is not just a coincidence it is be directed by China. We are in a 5th generation war and the patriots are winning the narrative fight.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
drugshuman traffickingchinanaziukrainelara loganx22 reportoney laundering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket