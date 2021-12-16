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The Stew Peters Show 12. 15. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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21 views • December 16, 2021
Time to ARREST Covid Tyrants, Peter Navarro LIVE, Australia Bombshell and MORE!
Australia avoided having a Covid-19 pandemic for a year and half through an unprecedented medical tyranny. But even Australia couldn’t shut down forever. Eventually, they had to link back up with the global system, and once they did, Covid showed up pretty much instantly. Meanwhile, Doctor Mark Hobart sent a letter to the Victoria state government warning of vaccine side effects, so the government raided his home and is now threatening him with prison time if he continues to call himself a doctor.
Will there ever be any real accountability for all the suffering our leaders have imposed on ordinary people in the past two years? Yes. There will. Read the word of God, and you’ll know this to be true. Karen Kingston is back with us again. This time, she wants to offer our listeners her guide for making a criminal complaint against state and local politicians who are power-tripping by exploiting Covid-19 to issue illegal mandates against American citizens.
Download Karen's mandate document here: https://redvoicemedia.net/mandate-form
Join Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters as they answer questions from Dr. Jane Ruby's own viewer telegram about things like fake PCR Tests and even more blood clotting!
Back in September, we spoke with registered nurse Corrine Lund. Today, Corrine wants to blow the whistle on huge problems with elderly patients related to severe staffing shortages at her hospital. She says elderly patients are being dumped at the hospital, with staff so overstretched they simply get placed on the orthopedics floor. But there's more.
Corrine Lund joins us to discuss.
Will there ever be any real accountability for all the suffering our leaders have imposed on ordinary people in the past two years? Yes. There will. Read the word of God, and you’ll know this to be true. Karen Kingston is back with us again. This time, she wants to offer our listeners her guide for making a criminal complaint against state and local politicians who are power-tripping by exploiting Covid-19 to issue illegal mandates against American citizens.
She joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Australia avoided having a Covid-19 pandemic for a year and half through an unprecedented medical tyranny. But even Australia couldn’t shut down forever. Eventually, they had to link back up with the global system, and once they did, Covid showed up pretty much instantly. Meanwhile, Doctor Mark Hobart sent a letter to the Victoria state government warning of vaccine side effects, so the government raided his home and is now threatening him with prison time if he continues to call himself a doctor.
Will there ever be any real accountability for all the suffering our leaders have imposed on ordinary people in the past two years? Yes. There will. Read the word of God, and you’ll know this to be true. Karen Kingston is back with us again. This time, she wants to offer our listeners her guide for making a criminal complaint against state and local politicians who are power-tripping by exploiting Covid-19 to issue illegal mandates against American citizens.
Download Karen's mandate document here: https://redvoicemedia.net/mandate-form
Join Dr. Jane Ruby and Stew Peters as they answer questions from Dr. Jane Ruby's own viewer telegram about things like fake PCR Tests and even more blood clotting!
Back in September, we spoke with registered nurse Corrine Lund. Today, Corrine wants to blow the whistle on huge problems with elderly patients related to severe staffing shortages at her hospital. She says elderly patients are being dumped at the hospital, with staff so overstretched they simply get placed on the orthopedics floor. But there's more.
Corrine Lund joins us to discuss.
Will there ever be any real accountability for all the suffering our leaders have imposed on ordinary people in the past two years? Yes. There will. Read the word of God, and you’ll know this to be true. Karen Kingston is back with us again. This time, she wants to offer our listeners her guide for making a criminal complaint against state and local politicians who are power-tripping by exploiting Covid-19 to issue illegal mandates against American citizens.
She joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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