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The Truth is Stranger than Fiction: For All the Babies Born on the 'Moon' [11.10.2021]
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465 views • October 12, 2021
Note: A very important message to all woman in this world...
Hello... My apologies for the delay in getting anything on YT for a while. Please find my newest video, "For all the babies born on the moon" here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vx7N7HU0m3ip/
For some yet-undetermined reason I have been unable to upload this to Odysee yet... Not sure what the problem is there.
But if you haven't seen the most recent video I put up exclusively on Odysee, it can be found here: https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/the-bones-inside-the-dream:2
My love and thanks to everyone who has supported this work over the years, and thank you for your patience as I try to navigate the exodus from Them-Tube...
--
Wernher Von Braun on traveling to Mars - https://youtu.be/sbeYGdC8SNU
https://revelationsradionews.com/rrnews-239-the-truth-is-stranger-than-fiction/
DR BRYAN ARDIS: COVID VAXX IS CAUSING A NEW SYNDROME IN CHILDREN CALLED MIS-C
https://odysee.com/@Starseed:6/COVID-VAXX-IS-CAUSING-A-NEW-SYNDROME-IN-CHILDREN-CALLED-MIS-C-2021-08-22---DR-BRYAN-ARDIS-(VIDEO):7
Press Conference: Death by Vaccination. Undeclared components of the COVID-19 vaccines (2021-09-20)
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/press-conference-death-by-vaccination.undeclared-components-of-the-covid-19-vaccines-2021-09-20:3
MY DREAM (Fear, and the Flat Earth... 2016)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IUFkXU8X4A
EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]
My deepest thanks to everyone who supports this channel.
https://www.patreon.com/ttistf
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=JTBC5T9C2ANH6&source=url
the_Truth_is_stranger_than_fiction...
1399 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vx7N7HU0m3ip/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the_truth_is_stranger_than_fiction/
--
*moon babies promo* (PLEASE SEE LINK IN DESCRIPTION FOR FULL VIDEO)
3,993 views Oct 11, 2021
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
108K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ef8SVAmkdkk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
Hello... My apologies for the delay in getting anything on YT for a while. Please find my newest video, "For all the babies born on the moon" here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vx7N7HU0m3ip/
For some yet-undetermined reason I have been unable to upload this to Odysee yet... Not sure what the problem is there.
But if you haven't seen the most recent video I put up exclusively on Odysee, it can be found here: https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/the-bones-inside-the-dream:2
My love and thanks to everyone who has supported this work over the years, and thank you for your patience as I try to navigate the exodus from Them-Tube...
--
Wernher Von Braun on traveling to Mars - https://youtu.be/sbeYGdC8SNU
https://revelationsradionews.com/rrnews-239-the-truth-is-stranger-than-fiction/
DR BRYAN ARDIS: COVID VAXX IS CAUSING A NEW SYNDROME IN CHILDREN CALLED MIS-C
https://odysee.com/@Starseed:6/COVID-VAXX-IS-CAUSING-A-NEW-SYNDROME-IN-CHILDREN-CALLED-MIS-C-2021-08-22---DR-BRYAN-ARDIS-(VIDEO):7
Press Conference: Death by Vaccination. Undeclared components of the COVID-19 vaccines (2021-09-20)
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/press-conference-death-by-vaccination.undeclared-components-of-the-covid-19-vaccines-2021-09-20:3
MY DREAM (Fear, and the Flat Earth... 2016)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IUFkXU8X4A
EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]
My deepest thanks to everyone who supports this channel.
https://www.patreon.com/ttistf
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=JTBC5T9C2ANH6&source=url
the_Truth_is_stranger_than_fiction...
1399 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vx7N7HU0m3ip/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the_truth_is_stranger_than_fiction/
--
*moon babies promo* (PLEASE SEE LINK IN DESCRIPTION FOR FULL VIDEO)
3,993 views Oct 11, 2021
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
108K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ef8SVAmkdkk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
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