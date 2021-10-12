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The Truth is Stranger than Fiction: For All the Babies Born on the 'Moon' [11.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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465 views • October 12, 2021
Note: A very important message to all woman in this world...
Hello... My apologies for the delay in getting anything on YT for a while. Please find my newest video, "For all the babies born on the moon" here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vx7N7HU0m3ip/

For some yet-undetermined reason I have been unable to upload this to Odysee yet... Not sure what the problem is there.

But if you haven't seen the most recent video I put up exclusively on Odysee, it can be found here: https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/the-bones-inside-the-dream:2

My love and thanks to everyone who has supported this work over the years, and thank you for your patience as I try to navigate the exodus from Them-Tube...
--

Wernher Von Braun on traveling to Mars - https://youtu.be/sbeYGdC8SNU
https://revelationsradionews.com/rrnews-239-the-truth-is-stranger-than-fiction/

DR BRYAN ARDIS: COVID VAXX IS CAUSING A NEW SYNDROME IN CHILDREN CALLED MIS-C
https://odysee.com/@Starseed:6/COVID-VAXX-IS-CAUSING-A-NEW-SYNDROME-IN-CHILDREN-CALLED-MIS-C-2021-08-22---DR-BRYAN-ARDIS-(VIDEO):7

Press Conference: Death by Vaccination. Undeclared components of the COVID-19 vaccines (2021-09-20)
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/press-conference-death-by-vaccination.undeclared-components-of-the-covid-19-vaccines-2021-09-20:3

MY DREAM (Fear, and the Flat Earth... 2016)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IUFkXU8X4A

EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]

My deepest thanks to everyone who supports this channel.
https://www.patreon.com/ttistf
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=JTBC5T9C2ANH6&source=url

the_Truth_is_stranger_than_fiction...
1399 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vx7N7HU0m3ip/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the_truth_is_stranger_than_fiction/
--
*moon babies promo* (PLEASE SEE LINK IN DESCRIPTION FOR FULL VIDEO)
3,993 views Oct 11, 2021
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
108K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ef8SVAmkdkk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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