Cannabis Capsules, Tinctures & Sublinguals Market Update

We don’t often examine so many cannabis categories in a single report, but some interesting trends emerge when Capsule, Tincture & Sublingual, and Oil categories are compared in the US and Canada.When we look at the combined market share for the US and Canada, we can see that the Capsules, Tinctures & Sublinguals, and Oil categories (CTSO), are stabilizing at just below the 1% mark.When we compare package sizes of these categories between the US and Canada, we notice that the trends are quite different between the two countries. For example, when we look at Capsules, the 0mg-5mg package size is the most popular in Canada with 35.4% unit volume. In the US on the other hand, the most popular package size of Capsules is 1000mg of THC with 32.7% of total unit volume.Given the potential for maturation and innovation within established and emerging cannabis markets, there is plenty of opportunity for these categories to continue to grow and develop.Whether that includes new products or advanced formulations, or brands that speak to the ever-changing cannabis consumer, we’re excited to see what is to come for these cannabis categories.Episode 883 The #TalkingHedge dives into headset’s data…#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData