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Blessed Are The Peacemakers
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15 views • June 03, 2020
With all the terrible things happening in our country at this time, I made this video in the middle of the night, hoping it will help people to remember that hating your fellow Man is no way to live, and, because, well, I had to.
Images scoured from the Internet.
Music: "Everything Is Beautiful" - Ray Stevens
"Give Peace A Chance" - John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band.
Images scoured from the Internet.
Music: "Everything Is Beautiful" - Ray Stevens
"Give Peace A Chance" - John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band.
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