ROBERT INLAKESH INTERVIEW - ISRAEL ILLEGALLY ATTACKS GAZA, SYRIA & LEBANON WITH DEADLY IMPUNITY

The Last American VagabondToday I am joined again by independent investigative journalist Robert Inlakesh to discuss the utterly incomprehensible silence from the entirety of MSM in regard to the ongoing attacks by Israel's government on numerous sovereign nations, during this COVID-19 event no less. In each case, we see civilians being killed, we see rights being violated, and we see the absence of outcry or concern from the most outspoken groups pretending to fight for oppressed peoples around the world, namely the US government. All while not a single Israeli is harmed, civilian or otherwise, despite its defense being used as the broad undefined justification for all the carnage taking place.Robert's Documentary "Steal Of The Century"Part 1:Part 2:Robert's Links:Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8GahEthereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4bLitecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ffBitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dpWhat to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:Subscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here: