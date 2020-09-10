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ROBERT INLAKESH INTERVIEW - ISRAEL ILLEGALLY ATTACKS GAZA, SYRIA & LEBANON WITH DEADLY IMPUNITY
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23 views • September 10, 2020
The Last American Vagabond


Today I am joined again by independent investigative journalist Robert Inlakesh to discuss the utterly incomprehensible silence from the entirety of MSM in regard to the ongoing attacks by Israel's government on numerous sovereign nations, during this COVID-19 event no less. In each case, we see civilians being killed, we see rights being violated, and we see the absence of outcry or concern from the most outspoken groups pretending to fight for oppressed peoples around the world, namely the US government. All while not a single Israeli is harmed, civilian or otherwise, despite its defense being used as the broad undefined justification for all the carnage taking place.

Robert's Documentary "Steal Of The Century"
Part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vk8Cq2jXhYI
Part 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3OqReiTpXI

Robert's Links:
https://youtu.be/HaNsiOlH2r8
https://twitter.com/falasteen47
https://www.facebook.com/RobertInlakesh
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfS9DP2GHHkyYD-AdMLewQ
https://www.patreon.com/RobertInlakesh
https://ahtribune.com/author.html?id=1006
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/6-author/robert-inlakesh/
https://21stcenturywire.com/author/peace4pal/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/author/robert-inlakesh/

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Keywords
foodcrimeisraeljewspalestineelectricitypeoplewatersyrialebanonkilledthe last american vagabondbombedcovid-19robert inlakeshillegally attacks gazadeadly impunity
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