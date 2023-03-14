Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
95th Academy Award Winning Movie Everything Everywhere All at Once FULL ANALYSIS
57 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen Show


March 13, 2023


“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” implicitly attacks the Catholic Church for its teachings on homosexuality, and even offers a shocking attack against the Holy Eucharist.


Winning accolades and critical acclaim at the box-office, and showered with awards at the 95th Academy Awards, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a standard-bearer for anti-family, anti-life, and anti-Catholic propaganda so beloved by the Left.


LifeSite had reported on "Everything Everywhere All at Once" almost one year ago, warning against the degeneracy found in the film — and now glamorized at the 2023 Academy Awards.


FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cydn8-95th-academy-award-winning-movie-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-full-ana.html


Keywords
moviepropagandaentertainmentthe leftcatholic churchwinnerattacksteachingshomosexualityanti-lifebox officeanti-familyawardsdegeneracyacademy award95theucharistjohn-henry westeneverything everywhere all at onceanti-catholiccritical acclaimglamorized

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket