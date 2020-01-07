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Impressumspflicht - und wie die eigene Identität halbwegs geschützt werden kann
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5 views • January 07, 2020
Datenschutz ist ein wichtiges Thema.
Doch wenn es um die eigene Privatsphäre geht, scheinen einige Gesetze recht veraltet.
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Kevin MacLeod - Harmful or Fatal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZOdHmlcT-o&
Harmful or Fatal by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: https://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100210
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/xZOdHmlcT-o
Chocobo Theme Song (Ukulele De Chocobo - Final Fantasy IX)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCTd-OnrZCU
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://pixabay.de
LinVer_Art: https://twitter.com/LinVer_Art
Artikel, Online-Dienste und Websites:
Abmahnung - Impressumspflicht
https://www.abmahnung.org/impressum-private-homepage/
https://www.bmjv.de/DE/Verbraucherportal/DigitalesTelekommunikation/Impressumspflicht/Impressumspflicht_node.html
http://www.selfpublisherbibel.de/autoren-tipp-das-pseudonym-und-das-impressum-im-buch-oder-ebook/?highlight=impressum
Telemediengesetz
https://www.gesetze-im-internet.de/tmg/__5.html
https://www.it-recht-kanzlei.de/Thema/impressum-tmg.html
https://www.e-recht24.de/artikel/haftunginhalte/183.html
Virtuelle Bürogemeinschaft
http://www.maildrop24.com/
Pseudonym-Service
https://self-publishing-day.com/impressum-service/
https://www.selfpublishingmarkt.de/ressource/pseudonym-impressum-service/
https://www.autorenservices.de/impressums-service/
Erwähnte Kanäle:
KuchenTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr78AIw8O_HGs2jMUAGEp_g
Video: Und ich werde zum Impressum gezwungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwyEVpY6xXA
HerrNewstime
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD6ZSn_HC8ScP-h96-bsVGw
ApoRed äußert sich zur Geldstrafe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYUFHjaSeEE
FerdBluAusbuddlne
https://www.youtube.com/user/OssySanable/videos
Der Alltagsspieler
https://www.youtube.com/user/ZFreakNo1
Rehconquista Kuhffar
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgnwJbjXaZahMQD_4tmBmXA
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Mind blown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CS7j5I6aOc
https://pixabay.com
Doch wenn es um die eigene Privatsphäre geht, scheinen einige Gesetze recht veraltet.
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Kevin MacLeod - Harmful or Fatal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZOdHmlcT-o&
Harmful or Fatal by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: https://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100210
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/xZOdHmlcT-o
Chocobo Theme Song (Ukulele De Chocobo - Final Fantasy IX)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCTd-OnrZCU
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://pixabay.de
LinVer_Art: https://twitter.com/LinVer_Art
Artikel, Online-Dienste und Websites:
Abmahnung - Impressumspflicht
https://www.abmahnung.org/impressum-private-homepage/
https://www.bmjv.de/DE/Verbraucherportal/DigitalesTelekommunikation/Impressumspflicht/Impressumspflicht_node.html
http://www.selfpublisherbibel.de/autoren-tipp-das-pseudonym-und-das-impressum-im-buch-oder-ebook/?highlight=impressum
Telemediengesetz
https://www.gesetze-im-internet.de/tmg/__5.html
https://www.it-recht-kanzlei.de/Thema/impressum-tmg.html
https://www.e-recht24.de/artikel/haftunginhalte/183.html
Virtuelle Bürogemeinschaft
http://www.maildrop24.com/
Pseudonym-Service
https://self-publishing-day.com/impressum-service/
https://www.selfpublishingmarkt.de/ressource/pseudonym-impressum-service/
https://www.autorenservices.de/impressums-service/
Erwähnte Kanäle:
KuchenTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr78AIw8O_HGs2jMUAGEp_g
Video: Und ich werde zum Impressum gezwungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwyEVpY6xXA
HerrNewstime
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD6ZSn_HC8ScP-h96-bsVGw
ApoRed äußert sich zur Geldstrafe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYUFHjaSeEE
FerdBluAusbuddlne
https://www.youtube.com/user/OssySanable/videos
Der Alltagsspieler
https://www.youtube.com/user/ZFreakNo1
Rehconquista Kuhffar
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgnwJbjXaZahMQD_4tmBmXA
Bewegte Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Mind blown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CS7j5I6aOc
https://pixabay.com
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