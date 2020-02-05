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DOD Purchasing U.S. Food Supplies For Coronavirus Pandemic
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90 views • February 05, 2020
Dr. Francis Boyle, best known for authoring the Biological Weapons Act, says the Coronavirus is indeed an “offensive biological warfare weapon.” You can see his exclusive interview with Geopolitics and Empire at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsyujjitOFM. In the event YouTube takes it down, it can also be viewed at https://www.brighteon.com/0a618138-5881-4805-83a1-24cc35fad34c.
Plus…the DOD is purchasing record quantities of U.S. food supplies, preparing for the Coronavirus. They will determine who will be allowed to eat, and who will be allowed to die…unless you act now! Keith Bansemer. President of My Patriot Supply joins us to discuss this crisis! Join us as the truth is unsealed!
Plus…the DOD is purchasing record quantities of U.S. food supplies, preparing for the Coronavirus. They will determine who will be allowed to eat, and who will be allowed to die…unless you act now! Keith Bansemer. President of My Patriot Supply joins us to discuss this crisis! Join us as the truth is unsealed!
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