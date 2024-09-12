How You Get Hurt...

Freedomain FLASH Listener Q&A Livestream 10 September 2024





In this episode, I delve into the complexities of personal relationships, highlighting a listener's struggles with anger and postpartum depression. We discuss how early experiences shape current interactions and the vital role of empathy and curiosity in overcoming defensiveness and fostering connection.

I explore the challenges of parenting with emotional wounds, emphasizing the need for supportive bonds that counteract past traumas. We also examine broader themes of self-worth and the impact of trauma on identity. My goal is to guide the listener toward emotional healing and growth, underscoring the importance of introspection and empathy for healthier family dynamics.





