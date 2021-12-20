© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chynada's Coming Social Credit System
Follow
1
Share
Report
103 views • December 20, 2021
Support those building your prison (Netflix, Amazon Prime, TV) or support truthful independent media such as theDTrain through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
Trudeau planning social welfare system overhaul, sources say
https://archive.md/CV7EG
Canada Creates ‘Risk Tracking Database’ with Disturbing Parallels to China’s Social Credit System
https://archive.md/IgDuW
Credit report and score basics
https://www.canada.ca/en/financial-consumer-agency/services/credit-reports-score/credit-report-score-basics.html
Big data and the social credit system
https://www.canada.ca/en/security-intelligence-service/corporate/publications/china-and-the-age-of-strategic-rivalry/big-data-and-the-social-credit-system-the-security-consequences.html
China’s Corporate Social Credit System: How businesses can prepare
https://www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca/china-chine/cscs-scse.aspx?lang=eng
Operator-based Location Data and Services for Public Health Mobility Analysis
https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-data/tender-notice/PW-21-00979277
Chrystia Freeland
https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
Thank you and God bless
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
Trudeau planning social welfare system overhaul, sources say
https://archive.md/CV7EG
Canada Creates ‘Risk Tracking Database’ with Disturbing Parallels to China’s Social Credit System
https://archive.md/IgDuW
Credit report and score basics
https://www.canada.ca/en/financial-consumer-agency/services/credit-reports-score/credit-report-score-basics.html
Big data and the social credit system
https://www.canada.ca/en/security-intelligence-service/corporate/publications/china-and-the-age-of-strategic-rivalry/big-data-and-the-social-credit-system-the-security-consequences.html
China’s Corporate Social Credit System: How businesses can prepare
https://www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca/china-chine/cscs-scse.aspx?lang=eng
Operator-based Location Data and Services for Public Health Mobility Analysis
https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-data/tender-notice/PW-21-00979277
Chrystia Freeland
https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.