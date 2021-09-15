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Satanist Ida Auken: 'Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better'[Jun 8, 2015]
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161 views • September 15, 2021
MAD - 35.2K subscribers
Ida Auken is MP for the Danish party Radikale Venstre and the former Minister of the Enviroment.
She has written extensively about sustainability, climate changes, and circular economy in the Guardian.
In this video from the MAD Monday “Trash or Treasure,” she speaks to an audience of chefs, farmers, and writers about creating a future without waste.
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ida auken wef 2030: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ida+auken+wef+2030
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ida+auken+wef+2030&;t=hx&va=g&iax=videos&ia=videos
--
Employing the Future - Ida Auken
1,695 views Jun 6, 2012
thedavosquestion - 13.3K subscribers
http://www.weforum.org
Ida Auken, Minister of Environment of Denmark shares her thoughts on employing the future at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East, North Africa and Eurasia in Istanbul, Turkey, 4-6 June 2012.
https://youtu.be/7fwqd7V-cms
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCng0oDXtwDLqAteSqJi7tyg
--
It's the people stupid! | Ida Auken | TEDxHousesofParliament
16,286 views Jul 17, 2014
TEDx Talks - 32.5M subscribers
Ida Auken is the former Minister for the Environment in Demark.
In her talk she gives a fascinating insight into how to win back people's faith in democracy and government by looking to novel methods and role models.
https://youtu.be/pj4KDTpfE9Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsT0YIqwnpJCM-mx7-gSA4Q
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/shopping-i-can-t-really-remember-what-that-is/
--
31 Oct 2019 https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/10/what-happens-if-we-beat-climate-change/
--
Ida Auken - Agenda Contributor | World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/ida-auken
https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/
https://twitter.com/wef/status/849459333486317568 (Deleted by the Satanist)
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://da-dk.facebook.com/ida.auken
https://twitter.com/IdaAuken
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/?hl=da
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/ida-auken/
--
@HATSTRUTH
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1713
video_2021-09-14_22-24-27.mp4
A Future Without Waste | Ida Auken - YouTube
9,485 views Jun 8, 2015
MAD - 35.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oyl-1B3PkXw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFyscqROV8WR3S1-IzOEG4A
Comments are turned off. Learn more
Ida Auken is MP for the Danish party Radikale Venstre and the former Minister of the Enviroment.
She has written extensively about sustainability, climate changes, and circular economy in the Guardian.
In this video from the MAD Monday “Trash or Treasure,” she speaks to an audience of chefs, farmers, and writers about creating a future without waste.
--
ida auken wef 2030: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ida+auken+wef+2030
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ida+auken+wef+2030&;t=hx&va=g&iax=videos&ia=videos
--
Employing the Future - Ida Auken
1,695 views Jun 6, 2012
thedavosquestion - 13.3K subscribers
http://www.weforum.org
Ida Auken, Minister of Environment of Denmark shares her thoughts on employing the future at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East, North Africa and Eurasia in Istanbul, Turkey, 4-6 June 2012.
https://youtu.be/7fwqd7V-cms
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCng0oDXtwDLqAteSqJi7tyg
--
It's the people stupid! | Ida Auken | TEDxHousesofParliament
16,286 views Jul 17, 2014
TEDx Talks - 32.5M subscribers
Ida Auken is the former Minister for the Environment in Demark.
In her talk she gives a fascinating insight into how to win back people's faith in democracy and government by looking to novel methods and role models.
https://youtu.be/pj4KDTpfE9Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsT0YIqwnpJCM-mx7-gSA4Q
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/shopping-i-can-t-really-remember-what-that-is/
--
31 Oct 2019 https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/10/what-happens-if-we-beat-climate-change/
--
Ida Auken - Agenda Contributor | World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/ida-auken
https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/
https://twitter.com/wef/status/849459333486317568 (Deleted by the Satanist)
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/i/ida-auken
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ida_Auken
https://da-dk.facebook.com/ida.auken
https://twitter.com/IdaAuken
https://www.instagram.com/idaauken/?hl=da
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/ida-auken/
--
@HATSTRUTH
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1713
video_2021-09-14_22-24-27.mp4
A Future Without Waste | Ida Auken - YouTube
9,485 views Jun 8, 2015
MAD - 35.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oyl-1B3PkXw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFyscqROV8WR3S1-IzOEG4A
Comments are turned off. Learn more
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