💸‘We are sending $40 million a week to the Taliban in Afghanistan’ - Rep. Burchett
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
23 views • 21 hours ago

💸 ‘We are sending currently $40 million a week to the Taliban in Afghanistan’ — Rep. Burchett

Rep. Tim Burchett torched Washington’s NGO money pit, claiming there are “around 1,000” NGOs that get funded after “some unelected bureaucrat” signs off.

💬 Burchett said Elon Musk told him the US has put “close to a TRILLION" taxpayer dollars into these schemes — and that it “flows into the pockets of terrorists.”

Meanwhile, he says Senate Democrats BLOCKED a bill to stop the payments. 

💬 “You’ve got to wonder where their loyalties are,” Burchett added.

💳 The US doesn’t need enemies, he suggests — it’s already PAYING them.

Adding:

BlackRock dumped: Vulture fund loses $5.9 billion Dutch pension mandate

BlackRock, which has preached green capitalism for global control in ideological lockstep with Bill Gates, has now been fired for… not taking climate seriously enough, according to a Bloomberg report.

♦️ The world’s largest asset manager just lost a $5.9 billion equity mandate from Dutch pension fund PME.

♦️  The PME group, which oversees about $70 billion for workers in the metals and technology sectors, assessed that the mammoth firm no longer acts in its “best ”interests”—especially on climate risk.

♦️ PME confirmed in an email that all ties with Larry Fink’s empire have been severed and the portfolio has been transferred to UBS and Dutch manager MN.

And this isn’t an isolated incident.

🔶 In September, Dutch pension giant PFZW yanked a $17 billion mandate from BlackRock, citing the same concerns.

🔶 Earlier this year, PME openly signaled trouble after BlackRock quit a Net Zero Asset Managers initiative—a major multi-trillion-dollar group of investment managers committed to supporting the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

🔶 PME’s senior strategist Daan Spaargaren explicitly stressed that the fund wants partners willing to push back against the “anti-climate” agenda it associates with the Trump team.

BlackRock, for its part, warned against the “politicization” of pension funds—a rich complaint from a firm that spent years politicizing capital allocation itself.

😏 The irony is biting. For years, BlackRock helped WEF globalists like Gates weaponize “climate action” as a global lever of influence. Now, the firm is getting clipped for that same agenda…


👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (geo_prime1)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
