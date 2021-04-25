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A few questions for Tatman
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20 views • April 25, 2021
Like GreyBleeder who is featured inn another video. This man, coloquially known as tatman is suspected of working for someone who is not connected to the organic alternative movement. This could be police or media or anyone else.I asked his a few questions and allowed him to answer as he saw fit.
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