"A-Riding the Range" is a fun heartfelt snapshot of a cowboy’s dusty days driving cattle, longing for home with his hard-earned pay. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/selected-verses-from-the-heart-and-pen-of-mreaze Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969