Why you can't sleep

The cause of sleep problems can be many, lack of exercise being one of them, consuming the wrong foods and drinks (or in too high amounts) in the evenings, etc, however, nowadays some new big potential factors have arisen:



1) Bright light in the evenings from TV screens, laptops, tablets, LED lights and cell phones could be a factor.

2) EMF, like e.g. magnetic fields from smartphones, etc, could be a factor.

3) Over-stimulation of the brain by our modern technology and lifestyle could be a factor.



Because it's hard to know which people and studies are correct and which ones are false these days,

it's better to try many things yourself to see if it is true.



Please realize that not everything said in internet videos is always true either, but because a thing or two isn't entirely correct doesn't mean you should reject everything someone said either. You just need to try out which methods work for you and not.



