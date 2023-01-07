STEVE KIRSCH - EXPOSING THE TRUTH

Create New Account
Steve Krisch is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist. He founded the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation in response to skyrocketing adverse events from the Covid-19 vaccine. The VSRF conducts research and raises awareness about the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. Steve has become an outspoken advocate for transparency in science and is exposing the truth about the dangers of all vaccines.

Steve Kirsch on Substack: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/
Vaccine Safety Research Foundation: https://www.vacsafety.org/

Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance and Children’s Health Defense Canada

Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Children’s Health Defense Canada: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/

