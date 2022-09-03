Pedophilie Hunters: Is Wiltshire, England the Number One Pedophilia Cover-Up Capital in the UK?

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Recently I made a video about the Wiltshire Police in the United Kingdom bullying a YouTuber feminist for complaining about pedophiles. The police later said that they did not intend to harass her and apologized. While researching that story I came acroos two old news articles that questions the integrity of the Wiltshire Police when dealing with the topic of pedophilia which made me wonder if Wiltshire, England is not the Pedophile Protecting capital of the United Kingdom?
Related video: UK Police Bully Female YouTuber For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media https://youtu.be/5OibT5bJ3XQ
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