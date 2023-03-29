Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alert: Is the Antichrist About to Be Revealed?
118 views
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/alert-is-the-antichrist-about-to-be-revealed/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "With all that is happening lately, I have felt in my spirit, that things are being set up for the Antichrist to arrive on the scene, to reveal himself.

As we see ‘wars and rumors of wars’ happening, as well as banking crisis, inflation that is soon going to hyper-inflation, and the world falling into ‘chaos and confusion’…… there are many people that are going to become desperate….. looking for someone to come and rescue them!"

Keywords
jesusantichristtestingman of perditionlaterrain333eizabeth mariefires of affliction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket