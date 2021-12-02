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This is how the Tribe controls the world. How it gets or creates dirt to blackmail your politicians and businesse leaders
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41 views • December 02, 2021
This is how the Tribe controls the world. How it gets or creates dirt to blackmail your politicians and businesse leaders when it's not using Jeffrey Epstein like scumbags or children as pedophile honey pots to entrap. Make no mistake. Epstein worked for these people. As does Ghislane Maxwell and her father before her.
The Tribe owns the mainstream media, Hollywood and all the big and key corporations worth owning. They print the free central bank money and shovel it out to their client states, hedge funds and collaborators to buy, own and command the centres of power.
This video is a look behind the curtain at how the Synagogue of Satan Cabalastic Tribe ultimately controls our governments, corporations and even us individually us hapless, clueless Gentiles. They refer to us as their Cattle. They're farming us. Now they're killing us with their pharmaceutical companies because there's too many of us for their needs.
The Tribe owns the mainstream media, Hollywood and all the big and key corporations worth owning. They print the free central bank money and shovel it out to their client states, hedge funds and collaborators to buy, own and command the centres of power.
This video is a look behind the curtain at how the Synagogue of Satan Cabalastic Tribe ultimately controls our governments, corporations and even us individually us hapless, clueless Gentiles. They refer to us as their Cattle. They're farming us. Now they're killing us with their pharmaceutical companies because there's too many of us for their needs.
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