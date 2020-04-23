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Porque ClO2 funciona para CoViD19 de forma cientifica (Andreas Kalcker)
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240 views • April 23, 2020
En este video Andreas Kalcker explica de forma científica porque el CLO2 (CDS o Dióxido de Cloro) funciona para tratar el CoViD19. Este video fue subido hace poco días en el Canal de Andreas Kalcker que había sido censurado por Youtube. Ahora de nuevo su canal ha sido censurado por Youtube.
Para más información acceda a la web de Andreas Kalcker en:
https://andreaskalcker.com/
Para más información acceda a la web de Andreas Kalcker en:
https://andreaskalcker.com/
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