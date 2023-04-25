Create New Account
The Brandenburg Gate Ballerina
The Kokoda Kid
Published 18 hours ago

This Ukrainian Soviet soldier became a WW2 star as she worked traffic control outside the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in May 1945.

She become famous after WW2 ended. But who was she?

Find out here..

Video sourced from:

'Mark Felton Productions

Closing theme music:

'Beauty Of Russia' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Mark Felton Productions

or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


ww2 berlin russian soldier ukrainian soldier brandenburg gate

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
