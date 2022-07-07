The Five Ways Globalist Elites Are Herding Americans Into Forced Dependency

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As the push toward The Great Reset continues, many Americans are doing what they can to remain independent. But the globalist elites are pushing back with everything they have to force dependency on as many patriots as possible. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed five ways they're trying to do it.