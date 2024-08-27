In Islam, followers believe in one God (Allah) and follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, who is considered the final prophet in a long line that includes figures like Abraham, Moses, and Jesus. The central texts of Islam are the Qur'an, which Muslims believe to be the literal word of God as revealed to Muhammad, and the Hadith, which are records of the Prophet's sayings and actions.





Islamic practice is guided by the Five Pillars:





1. **Shahada**: The declaration of faith, affirming that "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is His Messenger."

2. **Salah**: The performance of ritual prayers five times a day.

3. **Zakat**: The giving of alms or charity to those in need.

4. **Sawm**: Fasting during the month of Ramadan from dawn until dusk.

5. **Hajj**: The pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, which is required at least once in a lifetime if physically and financially able.





Islam also emphasizes principles like justice, compassion, and the importance of community and family.