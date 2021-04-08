The Power to Heal Is YOURS!

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
From the day we’re born, we’re fed lies and fear about disease. In this clip, Dr. Robert Scott Bell explains the power of “NO” – and why we can’t allow the medical establishment to take away our power to heal. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn how your healing journey begins with positivity and empowerment.