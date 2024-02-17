Seek ye the LORD | Hugo Talks

Download song for free (pay what you want) on bandcamp
https://hugotalks.bandcamp.com/track/seek-ye-the-lord
Song lyrics from
Zephaniah 2:3
Seek ye the Lord, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the Lord's anger.
Isaiah 34:16
Seek ye out of the book of the Lord, and read: no one of these shall fail, none shall want her mate: for my mouth it hath commanded, and his spirit it hath gathered them.
Mirrored - Hugo Talks
