Seek ye the LORD | Hugo Talks
The Prisoner
95 views
Published 13 hours ago

Download song for free (pay what you want) on bandcamp

https://hugotalks.bandcamp.com/track/seek-ye-the-lord

Song lyrics from

Zephaniah 2:3

Seek ye the Lord, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the Lord's anger.

Isaiah 34:16

Seek ye out of the book of the Lord, and read: no one of these shall fail, none shall want her mate: for my mouth it hath commanded, and his spirit it hath gathered them.

Mirrored - Hugo Talks

songhugo talksseek ye the lord

