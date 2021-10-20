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David Icke nos advirtió desde 2009
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64 views • October 20, 2021
David Icke ha escrito y conferenciado sobre el tema de las acciones de los grandes banqueros desde hace décadas. Ha explicado cómo para ganar dinero todos tenemos que trabajar mientras ellos 'lo inventan de la nada', sea imprimiendo billete o aumentando ceros en sus computadoras. Ya nos había advertido de lo que venía...
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