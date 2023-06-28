Create New Account
🤡 In Ukraine, the Alternate History Lessons Continue - Ukrainian State is "1000 Years Old" - In Reality it's a mere 32 years old
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
🤡 In Ukraine, the alternate history lessons continue.

President Volodymyr Zelensky tells the Verkhovna Rada that the history of the Ukrainian state is "1000 years old".

Maybe someone should explain to Zelensky 1991 to 2023 is a mere 32 years...

Of note: (0:40) would seem to indicate Zaluzhny is alive and well

