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EP 2351-6PM FBI Seized & Ordered Suspicious Georgia Ballots Destroyed By Shredder
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50 views • March 04, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2351 - 6PM  EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - MARCH 03, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 


 EP 2351-6PM FBI Seized & Ordered Suspicious Georgia Ballots Destroyed By Shredder   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17077 

The Gateway Pundit reported on January 9th that the FBI in Georgia stepped in and shut down the forensic analysis of shredded ballots, took the ballots away from the forensic team, and brought them back to the shredder to destroy the evidence. 

Special Guest: Greg Young, is an ordained minister, known as Pastor Greg through his radio show Chosen Generation Radio. He created the radio show 8 years ago in a small station in Kerrville Texas. His Show has broadcast in Philadelphia and Southern California. https://chosengenerationradio.com/ 

Todd Engel: Todd Engel is a Bundy Ranch defendant who spent 4 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.  In September of 2020 Todd’s conviction was overturned by the Nevada 9th district Court of Appeals when they ruled the Judge (Gloria Navvaro) violated his Constitutional Rights when she refused to allow him to represent himself during the trial.  


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