Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, blockading any & all ships trying to enter or leave the strategic waterway

US president Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the strategic waterway.

Adding, If you missed it:

BREAKING: The United States will blockade all ships entering or exiting Iranian ports beginning tomorrow, April 13 at 10am ET per CENTCOM.

🔸 Applies to vessels of ALL nations, including China, Russia, India

🔸 Covers all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman

🔸 CENTCOM says it will not impede transit through Hormuz to non-Iranian ports

🔸 Mariners ordered to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on channel 16

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⚡️ Australia and the United Kingdom have announced they will not participate in President Trump’s planned blockade of Iran.

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Hamas calls for global action on repeated Israeli intrusions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called on the international community to assume its responsibility and take effective steps to stop repeated intrusions by Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.



