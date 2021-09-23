Blacks Running Away From Democrats, 3698

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup!



Remember in the run-up to the 2016 election, when we were predicting that Trump would beat Clinton because Trump was polling up to 10% of the black vote – a number unprecedented in the history of the Republican Party?



Then, in election 2020, blacks turned out for Trump. Up to 18% of black men and 8% of black women – a total of 12% voted for Trump and 87% for Biden.



Well guess what, the tables are quickly turning after 8 months of Biden as the resident in chief.



Biden’s support among blacks is collapsing at a record pace. As of Sept. 8, only 59% would vote for Biden. And as of Sept. 20, only 47% would.



But the stats are even worse when you look at vaccination status. After Biden’s vax mandate, his support from black voters who have not submitted to the vax has nearly disappeared, down to 18%.



It is fair to assume that most of the remainder would go to Trump in a future election. Can you imagine if Trump beat Biden by a 90-to-10 margin?

[Insert Laura to “… speaking their minds.”]



On top of all that, even the hard left is now threatening to split from Biden over this vaccine mandate issue.



[insert from: “Even BLM …” to “…



So here’s the point. About 155 million Americans voted in 2020 - 18.6 million were blacks. If the 90-10 ratio holds in the next election, that would give Trump 16.74 million black votes and Biden 1.86 million – a difference of about a 15 million vote margin for Trump.



But the important number is what the delta is – the difference from last time. Now, just figuring in rounded numbers, that’s a 30 million vote shift.



Biden’s plan is to bring in as many as 5 million illegals, give them all about $100,000 each to bribe them into voting for him next time. Is that really possible?



Well, that’s about the tops. By the end of this year, he will have brought in about 2 million. Next year is the congressional election. All things being equal – as in honest and fair elections – the Republicans will take over Congress with big majorities and put an end to this madness at the southern border.



That’s how I get my 5 million number. 5 million times 100,000 each equals $500 billion in freshly-minted human infrastructure – better known as raw vote buying of the incoming illegal alien replacement population.



But how much is Biden requesting for human infrastructure? Over 7 times that much - $3.6 trillion.



So the payoff to the illegals is less than 14% of what Biden is trying to strongarm all Democrats in Congress to vote for.



But here’s the kicker, if these new black voting trends even come close to holding, the machinations of the minions of satan will all be for naught. Even if every single illegal voted and voted for Biden, the Desperados would still need 5 times that many votes to overcome the shift in black voting, and the more likely figure would be Biden would still be 7 to 9 times short. No where near close. And that’s before you start calculating how many more middle-of-the-road Dems and Republicans would now shift solidly to the Republican side as well.



Nope,– to paraphrase Genesis 50:20 – although China Joe means it for evil, God means it for good, and that’s why God sometimes lets things like this happen when it’s beyond our human understanding why in the heck He’s doing it.