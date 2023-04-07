Do You Want This Man as President?

I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One!If you can, please contribute to my legal fund so I bring these public serpents to justice!

✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674





✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS

Save 10% Use code: happy10

https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org





✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv





✅ JOIN us each Tuesday here: https://www.youtube.com/@TrueHopeDavid

TRUE HOPE TUESDAYS - 6:00 pm Pacific livestreams for spiritual support and encouragement





✅ NEW! Get my written take on breaking news, along with my best strategies, solutions, resources and remedies (delivered with a tiny bit of snark) to fight tyranny at every level.

Go here to subscribe for FREE:

https://peggyhall.substack.com/





✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7





✅ SUBSCRIBE to this channel for daily live streams!!

https://www.youtube.com/TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall





✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

Positive encouragement, MONDAYS 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall





✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur





✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx





✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn





✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com





✅ MIND/BODY MAKEOVER!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar





✅ CONNECT WITH ME HERE:

INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2323622

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht





✅ FREE NEWSLETTER

https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn





✅ QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]





✅ ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager, and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as an educator and consultant

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org





✅ Your financial gift can be sent via SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!