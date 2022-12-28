RUSSIANS COMING ACROSS SOUTHERN USA BORDER BY THE THOUSANDS*WILL 2023 WITNESS A NEW BIGGER LOCKDOWN?

HEY GUYS THE POWERS THAT B CUT THE SOUND OFF WHEN WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE SATALLITES GOING UP TO MONITER THE MASSES. IT'S FROM 17:30-18:15 To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/RepCuellar/status/1607862294876143618 https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cuba-venezuela-nicaragua-migrants-processed-record-us-border-2022/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/venezuelans-cubans-nicaraguans-seeking-u-s-asylum-face-long-immigration-n1123761 https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-us-plans-to-expand-border-expulsions-for-cubans-nicaraguans-and/ https://twitter.com/samanthamarika1/status/1608194244304592896 https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/hong-kong-scraps-vaccine-pass-covid-19-tests-for-travelers/ar-AA15JIyT https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/extremely-irresponsible-china-reopens-borders-milan-sees-50-arrivals-infected-covid https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/italy-to-test-travelers-from-china-for-covid-wants-eu-to-do-same/ar-AA15KF9F https://jp.usembassy.gov/us-travel-requirements/ https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2022/12/27/23527327/winter-storm-power-outages https://twitter.com/SpaceX/status/1608050353131642880/photo/2 https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/spacex-launches-next-gen-starlink-satellites-low-earth-orbit https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/leaked-southwest-memo-reveals-state-operational-emergency-christmas-storm https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/southwest-cancels-another-2500-flights-atmospheric-river-pounds-west-coast https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/texas-refineries-could-take-two-weeks-fully-restore-operations-after-storm https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-pending-home-sales-crash-most-record https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1608146749079560198 https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1608228702936080386 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1607796252850196480 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1607988320289652736

