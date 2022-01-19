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VN: Clinton’s 8 Epstein Women, Pfizer Vax 1% Protection, 145 Countries More Deaths After Vax 1.18
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We Have Their Names: Epstein Brought 8 Women with Him to Visit Clinton at White House - Report
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/18/we-have-their-names-epstein-brought-8-women-with-him-to-visit-clinton-at-white-house-report/
We All Know It’s True: 58% of Voters Now Believe Cheating was Likely in 2020 Election — Up from 54%
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/know-true-58-voters-now-believe-cheating-likely-2020-election-54/
Investigation proves Pfizer vaccine offers less than 1% protection against COVID-19
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-17-pfizer-vaccine-one-percent-protection-against-covid.html
Justin
Leading virologist and mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone predicts Great Awakening in response to Great Reset
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-17-great-awakening-after-great-reset-will-happen.html
- Video Mentioned: Dr. Stephanie Seneff on Covid-19 Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease | World Council For Health
https://rumble.com/vs7h7k-dr.-stephanie-seneff-on-covid-19-vaccines-and-neurodegenerative-disease-wor.html
Study of 145 countries finds sharp rise in virus transmission and death AFTER introduction of Covid vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-17-study-rise-covid-transmission-death-vaccines.html
Media Blackout: Mueller’s Star Witness Pleads Guilty in Illegal Scheme to Funnel Foreign Money to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Campaign
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/17/convicted-pedophile-funneled-millions-in-foreign-cash-into-hillary-clintons-2016-campaign/
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REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electro smog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Book Mentioned
COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
Featured Content:
Ryan
We Have Their Names: Epstein Brought 8 Women with Him to Visit Clinton at White House - Report
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/18/we-have-their-names-epstein-brought-8-women-with-him-to-visit-clinton-at-white-house-report/
We All Know It’s True: 58% of Voters Now Believe Cheating was Likely in 2020 Election — Up from 54%
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/know-true-58-voters-now-believe-cheating-likely-2020-election-54/
Investigation proves Pfizer vaccine offers less than 1% protection against COVID-19
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-17-pfizer-vaccine-one-percent-protection-against-covid.html
Justin
Leading virologist and mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone predicts Great Awakening in response to Great Reset
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-17-great-awakening-after-great-reset-will-happen.html
- Video Mentioned: Dr. Stephanie Seneff on Covid-19 Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease | World Council For Health
https://rumble.com/vs7h7k-dr.-stephanie-seneff-on-covid-19-vaccines-and-neurodegenerative-disease-wor.html
Study of 145 countries finds sharp rise in virus transmission and death AFTER introduction of Covid vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-17-study-rise-covid-transmission-death-vaccines.html
Media Blackout: Mueller’s Star Witness Pleads Guilty in Illegal Scheme to Funnel Foreign Money to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Campaign
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/17/convicted-pedophile-funneled-millions-in-foreign-cash-into-hillary-clintons-2016-campaign/
Our Latest Videos:
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
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