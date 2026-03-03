🚨Video breaking down Iran’s Arash-2 Military Suicide Drone!

All six dead American military personnel were killed as a result of an Iranian drone strike on a tactical operations center in Shuayba port in Kuwait, according to CBS News.

Defense Minister Pete Hegseth stated that the building was fortified, but the air defense system failed to shoot down all the launched objects.









