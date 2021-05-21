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[May 21, 2021] FLATLANDERS: Cast Reveal Extended Trailer (with BONUS!) [FLATLANDERS]
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82 views • June 26, 2021
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If you've ever doubted that professionals are whistleblowing about the shape of the earth, doubt no longer! Our long list of experts grows daily. This just a snapshot in time of those who've gone on record and staked their reputations on their own scientific findings in a myriad of fields.
If you are a professional who would like to share your story of discovery and would like to be included in an upcoming filming, please email us at [email protected]
To learn more about our cast members featured in this trailer, visit our website: flatsmackfilms.com or see their links below.
Rob Skiba:
https://www.facebook.com/robskiba
https://robschannel.com
Darryle Marble: https://youtube.com/channel/UCOP7kv7dFIQzGxqDRuWtUCw
Robbie Davidson: https://celebratetruth.org/
Cami Knodel: https://www.youtube.com/user/aisling717
Chris and Liz Bailey:
https://www.totwconference.com
www.youtube.com/takeontheworldtv
Zach Zabala:
https://www.youtube.com/user/gudtims4all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4lux2RLV9XgZtXsjuRm4rw
Matt Long:
https://www.youtube.com/woketown
https://instagram.com/woketown
Shelley Lewis:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8g_CCDyv_hOLph93Zc-KtA
https://flatsmackfilms.com
Mark Sargent: https://www.youtube.com/user/markksargent
Jeran Campanella: https://jeranism.com/
David Hunt: https://flatsmackfilms.com
Dan Glatman:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCluB_jiO6XmHZ0jSMAnb4Jw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC07REabPEh46fpQJp2jNebg
Ben H. Taboo Conspiracy: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw/featured
Karen B:
Https://flatearthfestivals.com
Https://flatoberfest.com
Sydney Silver: https://www.youtube.com/user/ChurchOfTheWorld
Randy Kibbie: https://flatsmackfilms.com
Dr Nyeng Gyang: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2016794491844022
Michael Solomon:
https://canonquest.com
http://eosstudios.net
Paul Lindberg: https://paulontheplane.com
Ryan Walker: https://flatearthpizza.com
Jay Tolan: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjHW3sIVWspvEw9yRW_Hcw
The Armstrong Family: https://www.instagram.com/flatbydesign
Bob Knodel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
Michael Miguel Angel: https://flatsmackfilms.com
Zen Garcia: https://sacredwordpublishing.com/
Robert Scott: https://youtube.com/channel/UC0T38qI3QDSq85cMyEErJgw
Noel Hadley: https://theunexpectedcosmology.com/
Wendell Walton:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSnozJEN9ATZT64mfwKiscA
https://flatsmackfilms.com
Alex Acevedo: https://flatsmackfilms.com
Nathan Thompson: https://www.facebook.com/GodsFlatEarth
Owen Benjamin: https://unbearablesmedia.com/owen-benjamin/
Alex Michael: https://conspiracymusicguru.com
"I Told You So" full video: https://youtu.be/W-gngBsA_DI
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For 1-time donateions: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
If you've ever doubted that professionals are whistleblowing about the shape of the earth, doubt no longer! Our long list of experts grows daily. This just a snapshot in time of those who've gone on record and staked their reputations on their own scientific findings in a myriad of fields.
If you are a professional who would like to share your story of discovery and would like to be included in an upcoming filming, please email us at [email protected]
To learn more about our cast members featured in this trailer, visit our website: flatsmackfilms.com or see their links below.
Rob Skiba:
https://www.facebook.com/robskiba
https://robschannel.com
Darryle Marble: https://youtube.com/channel/UCOP7kv7dFIQzGxqDRuWtUCw
Robbie Davidson: https://celebratetruth.org/
Cami Knodel: https://www.youtube.com/user/aisling717
Chris and Liz Bailey:
https://www.totwconference.com
www.youtube.com/takeontheworldtv
Zach Zabala:
https://www.youtube.com/user/gudtims4all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4lux2RLV9XgZtXsjuRm4rw
Matt Long:
https://www.youtube.com/woketown
https://instagram.com/woketown
Shelley Lewis:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8g_CCDyv_hOLph93Zc-KtA
https://flatsmackfilms.com
Mark Sargent: https://www.youtube.com/user/markksargent
Jeran Campanella: https://jeranism.com/
David Hunt: https://flatsmackfilms.com
Dan Glatman:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCluB_jiO6XmHZ0jSMAnb4Jw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC07REabPEh46fpQJp2jNebg
Ben H. Taboo Conspiracy: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw/featured
Karen B:
Https://flatearthfestivals.com
Https://flatoberfest.com
Sydney Silver: https://www.youtube.com/user/ChurchOfTheWorld
Randy Kibbie: https://flatsmackfilms.com
Dr Nyeng Gyang: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2016794491844022
Michael Solomon:
https://canonquest.com
http://eosstudios.net
Paul Lindberg: https://paulontheplane.com
Ryan Walker: https://flatearthpizza.com
Jay Tolan: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjHW3sIVWspvEw9yRW_Hcw
The Armstrong Family: https://www.instagram.com/flatbydesign
Bob Knodel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
Michael Miguel Angel: https://flatsmackfilms.com
Zen Garcia: https://sacredwordpublishing.com/
Robert Scott: https://youtube.com/channel/UC0T38qI3QDSq85cMyEErJgw
Noel Hadley: https://theunexpectedcosmology.com/
Wendell Walton:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSnozJEN9ATZT64mfwKiscA
https://flatsmackfilms.com
Alex Acevedo: https://flatsmackfilms.com
Nathan Thompson: https://www.facebook.com/GodsFlatEarth
Owen Benjamin: https://unbearablesmedia.com/owen-benjamin/
Alex Michael: https://conspiracymusicguru.com
"I Told You So" full video: https://youtu.be/W-gngBsA_DI
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For 1-time donateions: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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