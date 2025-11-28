New Oil Pipeline Deal For Alberta | Carney & Smith Sign Memoradum of Understanding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Carney, meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to sign a memorandum of undertanding laying the groundwork for a new Oil Pipeline! The deal will diversify the Canadian economy, by getting Alberta Oil to Canada's west coast, where it can be loaded onto ships to supply new Asian Markets. Rick Walker, explains how this new MOU should lead to new prosperity for Alberta and Canada, through expanded trade with Asian customers, pivoting away from the United States as Trump tariffs build new walls around America.
Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or