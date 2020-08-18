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Sanders: Dems' new agenda of lawlessness, socialism is dangerous for US
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17 views • August 18, 2020
Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders reacts to the first day of the virtual DNC showed a clear message: They hate President Trump, but Sanders reviews the president's accomplishments during his first term.
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