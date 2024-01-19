NATO Is In Mourning! Russia's PinPoint Strike Deprived France of Dozens of Its Officers and Soldiers

New details have emerged about the recent Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, resulting in the destruction of a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries. As it turned out, all these mercenaries were French citizens. At the moment, the Russian Military Department has officially confirmed the death of 60 French citizens. However, this figure may increase as there were allegedly about 200 foreign mercenaries in the destroyed building.................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.