
NATO Is In Mourning! Russia's PinPoint Strike Deprived France of Dozens of Its Officers and Soldiers
The Prisoner
New details have emerged about the recent Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, resulting in the destruction of a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries. As it turned out, all these mercenaries were French citizens. At the moment, the Russian Military Department has officially confirmed the death of 60 French citizens. However, this figure may increase as there were allegedly about 200 foreign mercenaries in the destroyed building.................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
deathsnatokharkivrussian strikefrench troops

