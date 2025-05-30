CTP (20250607 S3E103) Past,Present,Future,Guests BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E103) Behind the Scenes: Meet the Fascinating Guests of CTP
We're approaching the end of Season 2 with plans to roll into Season 3 now 2025. This episode provides a rundown of recent and upcoming guests on the Constitutionalist Politics Podcast.
• Guest episodes are selected for quality and listener interest, not just to fill slots (though I'd love be able to have them ALL on, every Story worthy of being told and heard - but with my Health issues (as you all know) I have the time but not always the Energy and therefore cannot press/push and "overdo" and potentially put myself into the Hospital (that I cannot afford pay the copays)