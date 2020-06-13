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** Citizens Defend Neighborhoods from Globalist Antifa Mayhem **
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51 views • June 13, 2020
** FOR GOD AND COUNTRY – LEARN, STAY STRONG, AND STAY TOGETHER
** An International Globalist Conspiracy Using Communism as its operating system is waging war against the US through subversion.
** Antifa is the Para-Military Arm of the NWO and is international. Their slogan is “No Borders, No Walls no USA at all.
** Make no mistake: These "riots" are actually an attempted communist revolution that intends to attack the White House and murder the President.
** Americans Have Been Told To Surrender To Violence by the Antifa Mobs
** Democrat Elites are Exploiting This Moment
** The Fight Isn’t Coming, It’s Already Here
by Ken Jorgustin | Jun 1, 2020
Have you been watching the feeds from around the country these past few evenings? Have you been sitting back in your recliner eating popcorn while watching this display of unraveling anarchy? Been thinking that none of this will affect you because you don’t live in these urban centers? Do you really believe that none of this is orchestrated by powers that are fully committed to taking down America?
Think again. The fight isn’t coming, it’s already here. And you better get ready for it.
I don’t care where you live. You’re only on a sliding timescale. One way or another we are ALL affected by what is taking place. The enemy is “all in”. Don’t bet all your money that this is just going to blow over and burn out. The dominoes are falling, one after the other. There are lots of them. It doesn’t happen all at once. They fall sequentially.
Maybe we have reached the end of the ~80 yr cycle and are into “fourth turning” as suggested by (Strauss and Howe).
Regardless, we are most definitely in a battle, one which will likely become kinetic.
“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”
President Donald Trump announced Sunday he would label the left wing group Antifa a terrorist organization, following the assessment that the group has been behind some of the violent riots and vandalism occurring over the weekend.
This is going to be a VERY BIG PROBLEM for most of the communist left, including the mainstream media, Big Tech, and many powerful people and organizations behind the scenes who have been sympathetic towards, and even supporting Antifa.
Once declared a terrorist organization, everything changes. The gloves come off, so to speak. It’s suddenly a real fight. It’s going to be raised to the next level. And it’s going to get real ugly.
How’s that?
They, their sister groups, and their powerful and influential sympathizers are organized and well financed. Just look at what happened in more than 100 (Update: 140) cities all over the country the past several evenings. This was NOT just about the Floyd murder. No, anyone watching this unfold can see that. These groups have plans in the waiting, and when it’s “go time”, they do their thing. They are a mixture of anarchists, communists, America-haters. They are the “useful idiots” of the powerful who want to take America (and Trump) down. At any cost.
How are you at playing chess? What is happening is not by coincidence. There is a chess game being played. And it’s winner take all. And they want us.
Our Enemies
The commie-left news media is going to continue their efforts assisting the take down of our current president. Why would they stop now? Answer: they won’t. In fact they will likely “double-down” at this point in time. Why? Because they are part of the “cabal” in my view. They WANT chaos. Our enemies want it too.
We have enemies within. They have infiltrated all levels of governments, congress, the courts, institutions, media, school systems, Big-Tech, and more. Some are known and in plain view. Others working behind the scenes yet to be seen.
Our enemies on the outside looking in are salivating at the opportunity to make a move. Even if just incremental. But in a time of full chaos and maximum division it will be much more than that. Think it can’t happen? You’d be foolish. We’re the big prize. The only thing standing in the way of a full functioning single global government – which has been the aim for many decades.
If Law Enforcement Doesn’t Stop This RIGHT NOW…
Organized and coordinated rioting is occurring all at once, all around the country. This is not a protest (though surely some are there to just protest – which is their right). Rather it is opportunistic chaos.
Burning buildings, vehicles, at random. Smashing windows wherever they are. Breaking in and looting whatever business happens to be in their path. Throwing bricks, projectiles at buildings, targeting law enforcement…
You Will Need To Defend Yourself, Your Home, Your Country
Full Article: https://modernsurvivalblog.com/current-events/the-fight-isnt-coming-its-already-here/
** An International Globalist Conspiracy Using Communism as its operating system is waging war against the US through subversion.
** Antifa is the Para-Military Arm of the NWO and is international. Their slogan is “No Borders, No Walls no USA at all.
** Make no mistake: These "riots" are actually an attempted communist revolution that intends to attack the White House and murder the President.
** Americans Have Been Told To Surrender To Violence by the Antifa Mobs
** Democrat Elites are Exploiting This Moment
** The Fight Isn’t Coming, It’s Already Here
by Ken Jorgustin | Jun 1, 2020
Have you been watching the feeds from around the country these past few evenings? Have you been sitting back in your recliner eating popcorn while watching this display of unraveling anarchy? Been thinking that none of this will affect you because you don’t live in these urban centers? Do you really believe that none of this is orchestrated by powers that are fully committed to taking down America?
Think again. The fight isn’t coming, it’s already here. And you better get ready for it.
I don’t care where you live. You’re only on a sliding timescale. One way or another we are ALL affected by what is taking place. The enemy is “all in”. Don’t bet all your money that this is just going to blow over and burn out. The dominoes are falling, one after the other. There are lots of them. It doesn’t happen all at once. They fall sequentially.
Maybe we have reached the end of the ~80 yr cycle and are into “fourth turning” as suggested by (Strauss and Howe).
Regardless, we are most definitely in a battle, one which will likely become kinetic.
“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”
President Donald Trump announced Sunday he would label the left wing group Antifa a terrorist organization, following the assessment that the group has been behind some of the violent riots and vandalism occurring over the weekend.
This is going to be a VERY BIG PROBLEM for most of the communist left, including the mainstream media, Big Tech, and many powerful people and organizations behind the scenes who have been sympathetic towards, and even supporting Antifa.
Once declared a terrorist organization, everything changes. The gloves come off, so to speak. It’s suddenly a real fight. It’s going to be raised to the next level. And it’s going to get real ugly.
How’s that?
They, their sister groups, and their powerful and influential sympathizers are organized and well financed. Just look at what happened in more than 100 (Update: 140) cities all over the country the past several evenings. This was NOT just about the Floyd murder. No, anyone watching this unfold can see that. These groups have plans in the waiting, and when it’s “go time”, they do their thing. They are a mixture of anarchists, communists, America-haters. They are the “useful idiots” of the powerful who want to take America (and Trump) down. At any cost.
How are you at playing chess? What is happening is not by coincidence. There is a chess game being played. And it’s winner take all. And they want us.
Our Enemies
The commie-left news media is going to continue their efforts assisting the take down of our current president. Why would they stop now? Answer: they won’t. In fact they will likely “double-down” at this point in time. Why? Because they are part of the “cabal” in my view. They WANT chaos. Our enemies want it too.
We have enemies within. They have infiltrated all levels of governments, congress, the courts, institutions, media, school systems, Big-Tech, and more. Some are known and in plain view. Others working behind the scenes yet to be seen.
Our enemies on the outside looking in are salivating at the opportunity to make a move. Even if just incremental. But in a time of full chaos and maximum division it will be much more than that. Think it can’t happen? You’d be foolish. We’re the big prize. The only thing standing in the way of a full functioning single global government – which has been the aim for many decades.
If Law Enforcement Doesn’t Stop This RIGHT NOW…
Organized and coordinated rioting is occurring all at once, all around the country. This is not a protest (though surely some are there to just protest – which is their right). Rather it is opportunistic chaos.
Burning buildings, vehicles, at random. Smashing windows wherever they are. Breaking in and looting whatever business happens to be in their path. Throwing bricks, projectiles at buildings, targeting law enforcement…
You Will Need To Defend Yourself, Your Home, Your Country
Full Article: https://modernsurvivalblog.com/current-events/the-fight-isnt-coming-its-already-here/
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