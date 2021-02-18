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LEAKED VIDEO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes an Anti-Vax Stance, Violating Facebook’s New Policy
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261 views • February 18, 2021
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In a video obtained by Project Veritas, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg can be heard saying, “I share some caution on this [vaccine] because we don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA.”
On February 8, 2020, Facebook released a statement claiming that they were “expanding our efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general.”
In the same statement, Facebook said that they “want to make sure our policies help to protect people from harmful content related to COVID-19 and vaccines” and that they would be removing any content that “claims that the COVID-19 vaccine changes people’s DNA.”
According to this new policy, Zuckerberg would be censored on his own platform for his comments.”
In a video obtained by Project Veritas, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg can be heard saying, “I share some caution on this [vaccine] because we don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA.”
On February 8, 2020, Facebook released a statement claiming that they were “expanding our efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general.”
In the same statement, Facebook said that they “want to make sure our policies help to protect people from harmful content related to COVID-19 and vaccines” and that they would be removing any content that “claims that the COVID-19 vaccine changes people’s DNA.”
According to this new policy, Zuckerberg would be censored on his own platform for his comments.”
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