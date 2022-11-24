Tucker Carlson - Media Ignore Non-Binary Colorado Gay Club Shooter

FULL SHOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1BlG1AqJ9M/
--------------
Non-Binary Colorado Gay Club Shooter Appears in Court – They/Them Looks Completely Drugged Out and Barely Able to Speak
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/non-binary-colorado-gay-club-shooter-appears-court-looks-completely-drugged-barely-able-speak/
Mug Shot Released of Accused Colorado Gay Bar Mass Shooter
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/mug-shot-released-accused-colorado-gay-bar-mass-shooter/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.