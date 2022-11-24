Create New Account
Tucker Carlson - Media Ignore Non-Binary Colorado Gay Club Shooter
Rick Langley
Published Thursday |
Tucker Carlson Tonight - Nov 23, 2022

FULL SHOW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1BlG1AqJ9M/

--------------

Non-Binary Colorado Gay Club Shooter Appears in Court – They/Them Looks Completely Drugged Out and Barely Able to Speak

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/non-binary-colorado-gay-club-shooter-appears-court-looks-completely-drugged-barely-able-speak/

Mug Shot Released of Accused Colorado Gay Bar Mass Shooter

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/mug-shot-released-accused-colorado-gay-bar-mass-shooter/










Keywords
tucker carlsoncoloradoshare thisnon-binarymedia ignoregay club shooter

