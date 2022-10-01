The breath of Life! Everything is sound and vibration 😊🙏

Throatsinging has for that reason impressed me very much. In songs, the breathing, something special I couldn't explain. Now I know 🙏💕

A baby that can grow outside of the womb ,is what they proclaim, will miss the mothers' breathing, heartbeat, the electro magnetic field of the body and will not develop like a normal baby with the gestation within the body. Gods' creation cannot be imitated!! 😊🙏