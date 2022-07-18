FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Hebrews 6:9-12, 20220515

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Better Things Will Accompany My Salvation:

Hebrews 6:9-12, 1st Day of the Week, May 15, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to save me.

Heavenly Father, thank You for encouraging Your Saints by declaring:

9 Beloved, even though I, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PROVIDES, speak this way to you, yet I am confident of better things that will accompany your salvation.

10 For I, JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD Your RIGHTEOUSNESS will not forget your work and labor of love which you have shown toward My Holy Name, in that you have ministered to the saints, and continue to minister.

11 I, EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY desire that each of you show the same diligence to the full assurance of hope until the end,

12 That Christians must not become sluggish, but imitate those who through faith and patience will inherit the Heavenly promises.

Merciful Father, thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Hebrews 6:9-12 personalized, NKJV)

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