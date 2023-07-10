Create New Account
With Malcolm Roberts - One Nation Senator for Qld and Sandy Roach - One Nation Candidate for Fadden.
 At pre-poll with Sandy Roach  - One Nation Candidate for Fadden in the upcoming Federal By Election.

 
Malcolm Roberts was there too, and we enlisted the help of a budding volunteer poet.


Call or Text Sandy 0478 280 517 if you'd like to help, we're at the pointy end of the season with the election less than a week away. Saturday 15th July, 2023.

australiaone nationroobs flyerssandy roachfadden by electionmalcolm roberts senator for qld

