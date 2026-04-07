Vampire Tattoo Will Shock You 04/07/2026

A Tattoo on a recent Animation Movie looks a lot like the mark of the Beast. This has sparked a conversation on why marks on our bodies are important. It represents something. Even the Bible tells us that God marks His Children, but so does the Enemy.

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