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Vampire Tattoo Will Shock You 04/07/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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A Tattoo on a recent Animation Movie looks a lot like the mark of the Beast. This has sparked a conversation on why marks on our bodies are important. It represents something. Even the Bible tells us that God marks His Children, but so does the Enemy.

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vampiremark of the beasttattooshockprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:38Vampire Video

04:02Vampire Tattoo

07:22Why the Forehead

21:14Seal the Righteous

25:57Servitude

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