CD Radio - Author and Podcaster Ian Trottier on Brighteon TV

Author and host of the "Discussions of Truth" podcast Ian Trottier joins host James WHite live on Critical Disclosure, hosted by Brighteon TV





Website: https://northwestlibertynews.com

Be Part of the Solution: https://patriotsbounty.com

Storable, Water Filters, and More: https://patriotprepared.com

Check out the Solution Series Podcast w/Me and Corey Lynn:

https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series

Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks

E-mail: [email protected]

Music Provided by:

https://purple-planet.com





Show Times: Mon-Fri 10 AM – 12 PM MST